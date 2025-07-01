Trump mulls deporting Musk and siccing DOGE on his businesses as public feud heats up yet again

Washington DC - President Donald Trump slammed Elon Musk in a ranting post that called for him to "head back home to South Africa" speculated about possibly deporting his former billionaire ally.

President Donald Trump said he'd "take a look" at potentially deporting his former ally, far-right billionaire Elon Musk. © SAUL LOEB and Jim WATSON / AFP

"Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate," Trump raged on Monday in a Truth Social post, responding to the Tesla CEO's latest public criticism of his signature spending bill.

"It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one."

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, Trump said his administration would "have to take a look" at potentially deporting Musk, who has South African, Canadian, and US citizenship.

"We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon," the president added.

Trump and Musk have been at each other's throats since the far-right tech entrepreneur left his position as head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, where he helped dismantle large swathes of the administrative state.

Their beef has revolved around the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" spending package, which is currently being debated in the Senate. The legislation funds tax cuts mainly favoring the wealthy through savage cuts to social programs and access to Medicaid for millions of Americans.

As senators continued their marathon vote, Musk again let loose on X, threatening that those who support the bill "will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth."

Trump clapped back, writing: "Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa."

