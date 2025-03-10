Musk drops alarming Starlink hint to Ukraine and gets into X feud with Polish minister
Washington DC - Far-right billionaire Elon Musk boasted that Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion would collapse if he chose to cut off access to his Starlink satellite system.
The Starlink system "is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off," Musk mused on X on Sunday.
He also said that he was tired of years of "slaughter" and said that Ukraine would lose in the end anyway, which is why it was necessary to make peace immediately.
Musk later posted to clarify that Starlink would never turn off its terminals.
"To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals," he wrote.
"I am simply stating that, without Starlink, the Ukrainian lines would collapse, as the Russians can jam all other communications! We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip."
Musk and Rubio rage at Polish minister
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski responded to Musk's original post on X and wrote that his government would cover Starlink costs for Ukraine to the tune of $50 million a year.
"If SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider we will be forced to look for other suppliers," he added.
The comments sparked an angry reaction from Musk.
The billionaire retorted: "Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost." There is no substitute for Starlink, Musk added.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in, accusing the Polish foreign minister of "just making things up."
"No one has made any threats about cutting Ukraine off from Starlink," Rubio wrote on X. "And say thank you because without Starlink Ukraine would have lost this war long ago and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now."
The US under President Donald Trump and his unelected ally Musk has made a radical U-turn in its policy on Ukraine, most recently ending support for Kyiv altogether in order to force the country to the negotiating table with Russia.
