Musk drops alarming Starlink hint to Ukraine and gets into X feud with Polish minister

Washington DC - Far-right billionaire Elon Musk boasted that Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion would collapse if he chose to cut off access to his Starlink satellite system.

The Starlink system "is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off," Musk mused on X on Sunday.

He also said that he was tired of years of "slaughter" and said that Ukraine would lose in the end anyway, which is why it was necessary to make peace immediately.

Musk later posted to clarify that Starlink would never turn off its terminals.

"To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals," he wrote.

"I am simply stating that, without Starlink, the Ukrainian lines would collapse, as the Russians can jam all other communications! We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip."