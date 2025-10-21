Musk goes to war with Sean Duffy over Moon mission: "Sean Dummy is trying to kill NASA!"

Washington DC - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk lashed out at NASA's acting administrator on Tuesday after the space agency chief invited other companies to enter the race to help get humans back on the Moon.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk slammed NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy (r.) for inviting other companies to support its mission to return humans to the Moon. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Sean Dummy is trying to kill NASA!" the billionaire entrepreneur said in a post on X, referring to Sean Duffy, who also serves as US transportation secretary.

On Monday, Duffy announced that NASA was seeking new bids to support its mission to return humans to the Moon, citing delays in the development of SpaceX's Starship rocket amid a space race with China.

"I love SpaceX. It's an amazing company. The problem is, they're behind. They pushed their timelines out, and we're in a race against China," Duffy said on Fox News.

The space agency's Artemis program hopes to return humans to the Moon as China forges ahead with a rival effort that is targeting 2030 at the latest for its first crewed mission.

After several postponements, NASA is now planning the Artemis 3 mission for mid-2027, but experts say SpaceX must still clear complex technical challenges before its rocket is ready.