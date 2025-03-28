Musk offers million-dollar prizes in bid to sway Supreme Court race

Washington DC - Billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk promised Friday to give $1 million to two voters in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race, his latest foray into using his vast fortune to sway the results of crucial US votes.

Elon Musk promised to give $1 million to two voters in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race, his latest foray into using his fortune to sway crucial US votes. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Musk, the world's richest person and one of President Donald Trump's top advisors, has already spent millions trying to boost support for Republican Brad Schimel, who would tilt the swing state's top court to a conservative majority if elected.

The Tesla and SpaceX tycoon announced on X, which he also owns, that he would "hand over checks for a million dollars" to two people who sign a petition opposing "activist judges" – a term used by Republicans for judges who rule against some of Trump's policies.

He has also offered $100 to anyone signing the petition.

Serious national issues are on the docket for the Wisconsin court's next term, including abortion access and rules for voting in the crucial 2026 midterm nationwide congressional elections.

Schimel is also openly backed by Trump, who wrote on his Truth Social platform this week that the race is "really big and important."

The latest stunt was a redux of Musk's earlier million-dollar prizes in battleground states during the presidential election.

The entrepreneur has rapidly emerged as one of the most powerful people in the country, with huge government contracts for his companies and a free-ranging role in Trump's administration to slash spending on everything from foreign policy to domestic programs.