Musk rages at "eco-terrorists" as Tesla plant in Germany shuts down after sabotage

Berlin, Germany - Elon Musk 's Tesla halted production at its German factory Tuesday after high-voltage lines supplying the carmaker's only European plant were set on fire in an act of "sabotage" claimed by a far-left group.

Tesla's giant factory in Germany was forced to shut down on Tuesday after activists set fire to high-voltage lines supplying its power. © REUTERS

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Tuesday to reports of a burning electricity pylon southeast of Berlin, close to the Tesla plant.



The blaze was extinguished, but damage to the lines knocked out power to the factory, as well as surrounding villages.

After police said they had launched an investigation into suspected arson the act was claimed by far-left activists from a group calling itself Vulkangruppe.

"With our sabotage, we have set ourselves the goal of achieving the biggest possible blackout of the Gigafactory," the group said in a statement posted on a far-left website.

The group highlighted concerns about the environmental impact of the plant and the local water supply.

"We feel connected to all the people who won't let Tesla turn the tap off," the group said.