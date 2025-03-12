Musk reportedly planning to pump a fortune into Trump's political operation

Washington DC - Far-right billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly planning to give millions of dollars to organizations run by President Donald Trump 's political team.

Elon Musk has reportedly been planning to donate $100 million to organizations run by President Donald Trump's political operation. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, sources claim Musk has signaled to administration advisors that he wants to contribute $100 million to the operation.

He has reportedly expressed interest in donating to outside groups, such as the MAGA Inc. super PAC and the political nonprofit Securing America's Greatness, which are run by top allies of the president.

The move would be highly unprecedented, as a government advisor – which Musk technically is – has never made such a contribution in support of a president.

But the Tesla CEO's presence in the administration is already unprecedented, and has been met with heavy scrutiny.

During the 2024 presidential race, Musk spent at least $270 million to help Trump win re-election.

After winning, Trump appointed Musk to head his made-up Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which oversees the administration's efforts to drastically minimize the federal government.

As Trump nears the end of his second month as president, public support for Musk has dramatically fallen, and in recent weeks, sales and share prices for Tesla have also tanked.