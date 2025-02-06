Is MAGA growing tired of Elon Musk's influence over Trump?

Washington DC - Several recent polls have found that Elon Musk is rapidly losing support among Republican voters as he continues to assert powerful influence over President Donald Trump .

Recent polls have found that Elon Musk's favorability ratings with Republican voters have been rapidly dropping after Trump returned to office. © Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP

On Wednesday, The Economist/YouGov released a new poll, which surveyed 1,604 US citizens from February 2 to 4.

The results found that of the surveyed GOP voters – 55% of which described themselves as "MAGA Republicans" – only 26% believe Musk should have "a lot" of influence in Trump's administration, while 43% said "a little," and 17% said "none at all."

The poll shows a massive shift from a similar poll conducted right after Trump's election win in November 2024, which saw 47% say "a lot," 29% say "a little," and 12% say "none at all."

The latest poll also found that Musk has considerably more support from men than women.

Other recent polls have garnered similar results: a Quinnipiac University Poll conducted between January 23-27 found that 53% of Americans "disapprove of Elon Musk playing a prominent role," and a recent Morning Consult poll found that 46% disapproved of his presence entirely, compared to 41% who approved.