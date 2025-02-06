Is MAGA growing tired of Elon Musk's influence over Trump?
Washington DC - Several recent polls have found that Elon Musk is rapidly losing support among Republican voters as he continues to assert powerful influence over President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, The Economist/YouGov released a new poll, which surveyed 1,604 US citizens from February 2 to 4.
The results found that of the surveyed GOP voters – 55% of which described themselves as "MAGA Republicans" – only 26% believe Musk should have "a lot" of influence in Trump's administration, while 43% said "a little," and 17% said "none at all."
The poll shows a massive shift from a similar poll conducted right after Trump's election win in November 2024, which saw 47% say "a lot," 29% say "a little," and 12% say "none at all."
The latest poll also found that Musk has considerably more support from men than women.
Other recent polls have garnered similar results: a Quinnipiac University Poll conducted between January 23-27 found that 53% of Americans "disapprove of Elon Musk playing a prominent role," and a recent Morning Consult poll found that 46% disapproved of his presence entirely, compared to 41% who approved.
"President Musk" given unprecedented power
Upon winning re-election, Trump made Musk – the world's richest man – his top advisor and head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Musk has since been given unprecedented amounts of power, such as gaining access to the country's federal payment system, garnering him the nickname "President Musk."
He has also managed to garner tons of bad press for his offensive rhetoric and behavior, such as when he appeared to give a Nazi salute twice during an event after Trump's inauguration.
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who was appointed to run DOGE with Musk, stepped down from the role last month to focus on his aspirations to become governor of Ohio.
Critics have suggested that Ramaswamy was ousted from the role after upsetting Trump's MAGA base, and some believe Musk could be next.
