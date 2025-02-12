Will Elon Musk's DOGE review the Pentagon budget? Pete Hegseth weighs in

Washington DC - Elon Musk will be joining forces with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to review the Pentagon's massive budget.

In a recent interview, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (r.) said he would soon welcome Elon Musk to do a review of the Pentagon's massive budget. © Collage: Jim WATSON & oliver contreras / AFP

In a recent interview with Axios, Hegseth said he plans to welcome Musk and "the keen eye" of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the financial waste-cutting agency created by President Donald Trump, "very soon."

"There is waste, redundancies, and headcounts at headquarters that need to be addressed. There's just no doubt," Hegseth explained.

While Trump has expressed interest in increasing defense spending, Hegseth noted they would focus on other inefficiencies, such as money being used to combat climate change.

"The Defense Department is not in the business of... solving the global thermostat," he said. "We're in the business of deterring and winning wars."

Since Trump appointed Musk to lead DOGE, the billionaire has been given unprecedented amounts of power, such as being granted access to the federal government's Treasury Department. Trump and his allies have dismissed criticisms that Musk's influence presents a deep conflict of interest.