House of Representatives passes contentious defense bill banning gender care for minors

Washington, DC - US lawmakers voted Wednesday after fraught negotiations to move forward with a contentious 2025 defense budget that raises troops' pay but blocks funding of gender-affirming care for some transgender children of service members.

Fog hovers over the dome of the US Capitol on Tuesday in Washington, DC. © (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The centerpiece of the $884 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) – which was green-lit by the Republican-led House of Representatives but still needs Senate approval – is a 14.5% pay increase for junior enlisted service members and 4.5% for other personnel.

But talks over the 1,800-page-plus text were complicated by a last-minute Republican intervention to prevent the military's health program from covering gender-affirming care for children of service members if it results in "sterilization."

"Citizens don't want their tax dollars to go to this, and underaged people often regret these surgeries later in life," Nebraska Republican Don Bacon told CNN. "It's a bad hill to die on for Democrats."

Gender-affirming healthcare for children is just one of multiple fronts in the so-called "culture wars" that polarize US politics and divide the country, with Republicans using the issue as a cudgel against Democrats in November's elections.

The funding block angered progressives and prompted the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee to come out against the legislation.

"As I said a few days ago, blanketly denying healthcare to people who need it – just because of a biased notion against transgender people – is wrong," Adam Smith, who represents a district in Washington state, said in a statement.

"The inclusion of this harmful provision puts the lives of children at risk and may force thousands of service members to make the choice of continuing their military service or leaving to ensure their child can get the healthcare they need."

Smith slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson for pandering to "the most extreme elements of his party" by including the transgender provision.