Stephen Miller's wife ditches Elon Musk job to start MAGA Mom podcast

Washington DC - Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, has left her employment with Elon Musk to focus on her own project.

Katie Miller (r.), the wife of Stephen Miller, recently announced that she has left her job working for Elon Musk (l.) to focus on her new podcast for MAGA moms. © Collage: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Miller (33) recently revealed to Axios that she had left her full-time job working for the billionaire to launch a podcast titled "The Katie Miller Podcast,"

"For MAGA and President [Donald Trump's] legacy to grow long-term, we must talk to conservative women," she told the outlet.

In an introductory video, Miller explained that after seeing some of her fellow right-wingers create successful media, she thought to herself, "Hey, I can do that too."

She went on to say that she aims to create "a place for conservative women to gather online" as she feels there isn't a place "for a mom like me... and a wife, and trying to do a career, eat healthy, work out."

Miller has claimed that her husband has been "incredibly supportive" of her new project, and has helped her find guests for the show.

While she says the podcast will not focus on politics, the guests for her upcoming first episode include Vice President JD Vance, former boxer Mike Tyson, and former ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele.