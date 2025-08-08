Stephen Miller's wife ditches Elon Musk job to start MAGA Mom podcast
Washington DC - Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, has left her employment with Elon Musk to focus on her own project.
Miller (33) recently revealed to Axios that she had left her full-time job working for the billionaire to launch a podcast titled "The Katie Miller Podcast,"
"For MAGA and President [Donald Trump's] legacy to grow long-term, we must talk to conservative women," she told the outlet.
In an introductory video, Miller explained that after seeing some of her fellow right-wingers create successful media, she thought to herself, "Hey, I can do that too."
She went on to say that she aims to create "a place for conservative women to gather online" as she feels there isn't a place "for a mom like me... and a wife, and trying to do a career, eat healthy, work out."
Miller has claimed that her husband has been "incredibly supportive" of her new project, and has helped her find guests for the show.
While she says the podcast will not focus on politics, the guests for her upcoming first episode include Vice President JD Vance, former boxer Mike Tyson, and former ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele.
Katie Miller's constant career pivots
The move comes after it was reported in May that Miller – who had previously worked in President Trump's first term – had left her recent White House post as top spokesperson and advisor for Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to work as an assistant for the billionaire full-time after he, too, left his government role.
Musk and Trump ended up getting into a messy public feud, during which Musk unfollowed X accounts for a number of prominent MAGA Republicans, including Miller, which fueled rumors that she had been fired.
But last month, Miller publicly dispelled the rumors, stating, "My paycheck still comes from him."
Miller says that she hopes Musk will tune in to her podcast, which will launch new episodes every Monday, and may one day be a guest.
