Steve Bannon vows to kick Elon Musk out of Trump's inner circle by inauguration day
Washington, DC - Steve Bannon, the disgraced former-advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, has vowed to have Elon Musk kicked out of MAGA's inner circle, and even called the tech billionaire "evil."
In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, far-right shock jock and former-Trump adviser Steve Bannon has shared some harsh words about tech billionaire and MAGA enthusiast Elon Musk.
"I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated," Bannon said.
"He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else."
Bannon spent several months in prison last year after violating a House subpoena following the January 6, 2021 riots.
He was released in late October, shortly before Trump won the 2024 presidential election.
Since leaving prison, Bannon has entered into a public spat with Elon Musk over the H1B visa scheme, which is aimed at skilled and talented immigrants.
Elon Musk has previously supported the program under the belief that the US does not produce enough highly-skilled graduates. He has since admitted, though, that he believes the scheme to be "broken."
Why does Steve Bannon disapprove of the H1B visa program?
Bannon wants to see the visa scheme ended due to the belief that tech companies use it to employ cheap foreign labor, and wants Musk divorced from MAGA before inauguration day.
"The problem is that techno-feudalists are using [H1B visas] to their advantage and people are furious," Bannon told Corriere della Sera. "76% of engineers in Silicon Valley are not Americans."
"This is a central part of taking back our economy. These are the best jobs, and blacks and Hispanics don’t have access to them," Bannon said.
"He's a truly evil person. Stopping him has become a personal issue for me. Before, since he's put in so much money, I was prepared to tolerate it. Not anymore," he added.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images & AFP/Josh Edelson