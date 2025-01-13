Steve Bannon vows to kick Elon Musk out of Trump's inner circle by inauguration day

Washington, DC - Steve Bannon, the disgraced former-advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, has vowed to have Elon Musk kicked out of MAGA's inner circle, and even called the tech billionaire "evil."

Steve Bannon (r.) has called Musk (l.) "evil" and vowed to have him removed from MAGA's inner circle by the time Trump becomes president again. © Collage: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images & AFP/Josh Edelson

In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, far-right shock jock and former-Trump adviser Steve Bannon has shared some harsh words about tech billionaire and MAGA enthusiast Elon Musk.

"I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated," Bannon said.

"He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else."

Bannon spent several months in prison last year after violating a House subpoena following the January 6, 2021 riots.

He was released in late October, shortly before Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Since leaving prison, Bannon has entered into a public spat with Elon Musk over the H1B visa scheme, which is aimed at skilled and talented immigrants.

Elon Musk has previously supported the program under the belief that the US does not produce enough highly-skilled graduates. He has since admitted, though, that he believes the scheme to be "broken."