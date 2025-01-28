Billionaire financier Scott Bessent confirmed as Trump's treasury chief

Washington DC - Billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent won Senate approval Monday to become US Treasury Secretary, placing him at the forefront of implementing Donald Trump 's economic agenda.

Hedge fund manager Scott Bessen passed his Senate confirmation hearing to become President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary. © REUTERS

Bessent, a Wall Street veteran who was born and raised in South Carolina, has defended the Republican president's proposal to cut taxes and impose tariffs while urging efforts to secure supply chains and the dollar's global status.

On Monday, he cleared a confirmation vote with a comfortable margin of 68-29, with bipartisan support.

As Treasury chief, Bessent will have a hand in the administration's tax policies and its budget, confronting the debt limit and steering plans that could lead to fresh tariffs.

Mike Crapo, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said Monday that Bessent was "committed to restoring the prosperity and opportunity" seen under Trump's leadership.

But Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the committee, warned it was unclear that Bessent would serve as a check on Trump's economic plans, which could weigh on consumers and small businesses.

Bessent (62) has said he would back tougher sanctions on Russian oil majors as a way to end the war in Ukraine, while signaling a hostile attitude to China.