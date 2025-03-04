Elton John calls out "devastating effects" of Trump administration's cuts to AIDS program

New York, New York - Iconic singer Elton John railed against the Trump administration's decision to cut funding to USAID and, in particular, projects related to the HIV/AIDS response.

Elton John called out the Trump administration's decision to gut USAID, leaving a critical HIV/AIDS relief program in limbo. © AFP/Christophe Simon

In a post on Instagram, the star and his non-profit Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) spoke out against sweeping cuts made to USAID.

Approximately 90% of USAID's contracts have been gutted by the Trump administration, led by far-right billionaire Elon Musk. This has meant that more than 5,800 crucial development programs have been cut, including those providing polio vaccines and food to starving children.

John highlighted the pausing of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has saved more than 26 million lives since it was founded in 2003 by George W. Bush.

"This abrupt action could have devastating effects on the HIV response and put years of progress in jeopardy," the EJAF statement read.

"Millions of people are alive today thanks to the generosity of the American people and because of effective programs like PEPFAR," it added. "Today they are unsure of when, or even if they will get the medicine they need to stay alive."

John also revealed that he is launching a "Rocket Response Fund" to help plug the gap left by the gutting of USAID via donations