Ben Affleck reveals real reason for FBI visit to his house

Brentwood, California - Earlier this year, the FBI turned up at Ben Affleck's door, sparking some wild speculation. Now, the star has revealed what really went down.

Ben Affleck revealed he only found out about the FBI visit from the news. © MARCUS INGRAM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In January, pictures of FBI agents at the 52-year-old actor's home in Brentwood, California, went viral.

Several media outlets reported on the event at the time, but as Ben himself revealed in a recent interview with GQ, they had it all wrong.

Reports initially claimed that the FBI had come to investigate a collision between a private drone and an aircraft that was working to extinguish the wildfires raging across Los Angeles at the time.

"Whoever wrote the story made up something," Ben said, adding, "In fact, we were very far from where the drone was."

The Air director revealed that he only found out about the FBI visit himself from the news, and he decided to give the agency a call to figure out what happened.

Initially, the agent he spoke to wasn't aware of what happened, but later on, Ben was able to reach someone who was involved, and that person admitted they didn't know it was his home.

"There was a break-in of a federal official's home in that area," Ben explained. "So the FBI went around and whoever lived there, the FBI rang their bell, but because there are photographers sitting outside and these guys have their FBI jackets on, then it's: The FBI has visited your house."