Ben Affleck's home visited by FBI and LA cops amid wildfire drone investigation

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck 's Brentwood home was visited by FBI agents and Los Angeles police officers on Sunday as part of an investigation into drone activity potentially linked to the ongoing wildfires .

The 52-year-old actor was reportedly asked if he had footage of a private drone that had damaged a firefighting aircraft, per Page Six.

The FBI's Ground Intercept task force has been quite active in the area, making sure to monitor unauthorized drone activity that has disrupted firefighting efforts.

"Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at various residences, for this reason," they stated.

Despite the Hypnotic star having to flee his home temporarily, Ben's property has reportedly been spared from the flames.

An insider revealed that "he feels so grateful his property is safe for the time being" but "knows many people who unfortunately lost their homes."