Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's tragic death

Los Angeles, California - Multiple people have reportedly been arrested in connection to the tragic death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

Matthew Perry's untimely passing may have gotten justice as five have been arrested and charged in connection to his death. © Frederick M. Brown / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, People reported that authorities had arrested several people, including two doctors and Perry's former personal assistant, who have been charged over his untimely passing.

Dr. Jasveen Sangha, who is referred to as the "Ketamine Queen," and Dr. Salvador Plascencia were named as the first two defendants in the case.

During a live press conference, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said Sangha is facing one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Meanwhile, Plascencia is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, whereas Kenneth Iwamasa, the 17 Again star's ex-assistant, has been charged separately.