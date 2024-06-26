Matthew Perry death investigation could lead to multiple arrests

Los Angeles, California - Friends star Matthew Perry's tragic death has been investigated by authorities and may lead to multiple arrests.

The investigation into Matthew Perry's death has now led authorities to believe that multiple people may be charged. © JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, PEOPLE reported that law enforcement is "nearing" the end of their investigation into the 54-year-old's unexpected passing last year.

An insider told the outlet that police believe "multiple people" should be charged and that the US Attorney's Office will make the ultimate decision on whether or not to press charges.

The Seventeen Again actor was found dead at age in the jacuzzi of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28 and was laid to rest the following month.

Initial reports indicated that Perry had drowned, but a toxicology report confirmed he died from acute effects of ketamine, and his death was ruled accidental.

In May, authorities launched an investigation into the Fools Rush In actor's death, specifically looking into where he obtained the ketamine from.

Following Perry's untimely passing, his Friends co-stars have continued to honor his legacy.