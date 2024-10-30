Footage of Liam Payne's death reportedly caught by security cameras

Buenos Aires, Argentina - The shock around the sudden passing of Liam Payne still runs deep, and nearly two weeks since the tragedy, new details have emerged about the former One Direction star 's death.

Alleged toxicology reports claimed that Payne had consumed a dangerous combination of drugs before his fatal fall on October 16, including "pink cocaine."

Now, Argentine journalist Paula Varela has claimed that security cameras recorded the fall and what happened beforehand.

As reported by Page Six on Tuesday, there is video footage of the tragedy that is currently being withheld from the press.

The footage is said to show the moment Payne fainted and fell from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room.

"If he had been beside his bed, he would have fallen on his bed," Varelta said. "It's not that he jumped deliberately. This footage is in the official case file."

Buenos Aires authorities have already determined that the Strip That Down singer may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness and did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself when he fell from the balcony.