Former child star Rory Sykes killed in devastating Los Angeles wildfires

Malibu, California - Former Australian child star Rory Callum Sykes has been identified as one of the victims of the horrific wildfires raging in Los Angeles.

Former Australian child star Rory Callum Sykes (r.) has been identified as one of the victims of the horrific wildfires raging in Los Angeles. © Screenshot/X/@shelleysykes

The young actor was known for his role in the British TV show Kiddy Kapers and had faced a number of challenges since his birth, as reported by the New York Post.

His mother, author and presenter Shelley Sykes (62), described the harrowing circumstances under which her son died in a post shared on X.

Born blind and diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Rory overcame enormous hurdles through operations and therapies.

"Despite the pain, he still enthused about traveling the world with me from Africa to Antarctica," Shelley wrote.

On the evening of January 8, things took a tragic turn when embers from one of the blazes fell onto the roof of the family home in Malibu.