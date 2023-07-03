Game of Throne stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie celebrate new bundle of joy!

London, UK - Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's family just got bigger!

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed baby No. 2 together! © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A representative of Harington confirmed that the two actors recently welcomed their second baby and revealed that it's a girl!

English actor Harington (36) and Scottish actor Leslie, (35) met while starring together in HBO’s sprawling fantasy series, which ended in 2019 after eight seasons.

Harington played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, while Leslie played Wildling Ygritte, known for her famous admonishment: "You know nothing, Jon Snow."

The couple tied the knot in 2018 at Leslie’s ancestral home in Aberdeenshire before announcing the birth of their son in February 2021.

The actor previously admitted that he was "terrified" of becoming a father again, having been "walking on clouds for nine months" with his wife's first pregnancy.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February, Harington said of his two-year-old son: "He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is he’s about to get a brother or sister. I’m terrified.