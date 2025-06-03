Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen secretly tie the knot!

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (l.) and actor Hailee Steinfeld quietly tied the knot over the weekend in a private ceremony held in California. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As Page Six reports, the romantic wedding ceremony took place on Saturday in California, with the two celebrating the occasion with their closest friends and family.



Pictures obtained by the outlet show the newlyweds' first kiss at the altar, with Steinfeld wearing a white, floor-length dress, white gloves, and a long veil in her pinned-up hair.

The 29-year-old Buffalo Bills star and the 28-year-old actor were first spotted together in May 2023, looking cozy at a New York sushi restaurant.

The following July, the two made their relationship official on Instagram.

The next milestone for the lovebirds came in November when Allen asked his sweetheart to be his wife in front of a floral arch by the ocean.