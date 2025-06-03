Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen secretly tie the knot!
Los Angeles, California - Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld and NFL quarterback Josh Allen have quietly tied the knot!
As Page Six reports, the romantic wedding ceremony took place on Saturday in California, with the two celebrating the occasion with their closest friends and family.
Pictures obtained by the outlet show the newlyweds' first kiss at the altar, with Steinfeld wearing a white, floor-length dress, white gloves, and a long veil in her pinned-up hair.
The 29-year-old Buffalo Bills star and the 28-year-old actor were first spotted together in May 2023, looking cozy at a New York sushi restaurant.
The following July, the two made their relationship official on Instagram.
The next milestone for the lovebirds came in November when Allen asked his sweetheart to be his wife in front of a floral arch by the ocean.
Josh Allen gushes over his "biggest fan" Hailee Steinfeld
The couple shared the swoon-worthy details of the proposal in Steinfeld's newsletter, where Allen revealed his perspective on the day.
"We woke up and [we] were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, 'Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!' I replied, 'Just give me a little more time,'" he recalled.
"Little did you know I was about to propose to you."
The pair made headlines when they hit the red carpet together at the NFL Honors earlier this year, where Allen was named the 2024 MVP and thanked Steinfeld in his speech.
"She's been a huge part [of my success]. The morale, the support," the athlete told the Associated Press in December.
"When I get home, she's my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She's just the best."
Cover photo: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP