Hailey Bieber goes "lighter for fall" in post-baby beauty transformation!
The 27-year-old new mom took a page out of her bestie Kendall Jenner's book by switching up her hair color just in time for the fall.
Hailey dropped a teasing peek at her new locks via her Instagram story on Saturday.
The pic featured the Rhode founder flaunting new, honey-blonde highlights in her hair, which was styled in loose and wavy curls as Hailey sat under an umbrella outdoors.
Hailey sported a mostly fresh face, boasting a glossy lip and rocking a pair of oval-framed tortoiseshell frames, along with a gray shirt and her sparkling "B" initial necklace.
Justin Bieber's wifey captioned the cute selfie, "Lighter for Fall," with a haircut emoji.
During her recent pregnancy with son Jack Blues Bieber, Hailey proudly rocked her signature brown tresses along with her causal maternity wear.
Since welcoming baby Jack in August, Hailey has slowly been getting back into the limelight, as she was just spotted having a date night with the Peaches singer and a girls' night out with Kylie Jenner!
