Hailey Bieber goes "lighter for fall" in post-baby beauty transformation!

Los Angeles, California - Model Hailey Bieber gave herself a mommy makeover with a fresh new 'do!

Hailey Bieber Jenner has joined the blonde train with her new look after welcoming her son Jack Blues Bieber. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@haileybieber

The 27-year-old new mom took a page out of her bestie Kendall Jenner's book by switching up her hair color just in time for the fall.

Hailey dropped a teasing peek at her new locks via her Instagram story on Saturday.

The pic featured the Rhode founder flaunting new, honey-blonde highlights in her hair, which was styled in loose and wavy curls as Hailey sat under an umbrella outdoors.

Hailey sported a mostly fresh face, boasting a glossy lip and rocking a pair of oval-framed tortoiseshell frames, along with a gray shirt and her sparkling "B" initial necklace.

Justin Bieber's wifey captioned the cute selfie, "Lighter for Fall," with a haircut emoji.

During her recent pregnancy with son Jack Blues Bieber, Hailey proudly rocked her signature brown tresses along with her causal maternity wear.