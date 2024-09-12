Hailey Bieber enjoys first night out with Kylie Jenner after welcoming baby Jack
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner joined her BFF, Hailey Bieber, for the new mom's first girl's night out since welcoming her baby boy Jack!
Earlier this week, the 27-year-old Khy founder was captured meeting up with Justin Bieber's wifey – who just gave birth to their first son, Jack Blues Bieber.
Kylie and Hailey were seen grabbing dinner at Il Segreto Ristorante, and both A-list ladies kept their attire casual for the low-key evening.
Hailey rocked a beige Prada jacket with white ankle socks and red ballerina flats, which she paired with a leopard print Yves Saint Laurent bag and a slicked-back bun.
As for Kylie, the beauty mogul sported a black tank top and jeans combo with a messy bun and a tan Bottega Veneta purse.
Mrs. Bieber's first sighting comes after her hubby announced their baby boy's arrival back in August.
The Kardashians star was among the many friends who were very supportive of Hailey's first pregnancy as she paid tribute to the Rhode founder with throwback pics of the besties.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner & haileybieber