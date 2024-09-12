Hailey Bieber enjoys first night out with Kylie Jenner after welcoming baby Jack

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner joined her BFF, Hailey Bieber, for the new mom's first girl's night out since welcoming her baby boy Jack!

Besties for life! Hailey Bieber enjoyed her first night with Kylie Jenner (r.) out since welcoming her son Jack. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old Khy founder was captured meeting up with Justin Bieber's wifey – who just gave birth to their first son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Kylie and Hailey were seen grabbing dinner at Il Segreto Ristorante, and both A-list ladies kept their attire casual for the low-key evening.

Hailey rocked a beige Prada jacket with white ankle socks and red ballerina flats, which she paired with a leopard print Yves Saint Laurent bag and a slicked-back bun.

As for Kylie, the beauty mogul sported a black tank top and jeans combo with a messy bun and a tan Bottega Veneta purse.

Mrs. Bieber's first sighting comes after her hubby announced their baby boy's arrival back in August.