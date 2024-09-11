Kendall Jenner wows with surprise honey blonde 'do: "blonded"

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner channeled her inner Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy with her stunning hair change!

Kendall Jenner has turned into a blondie, per her latest Instagram snaps. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

The 28-year-old supermodel is definitely going to have more fun as a blonde!

On Wednesday, Kenny casually dropped new pics via Instagram, where she unveiled her honey-blonde hair.

The photo dump featured The Kardashians star flaunting the blonde 'do and layered mid-length cut first with a '90s-inspired updo and then with a classic headband.

The 818 Tequila owner also paired her transformation with a leather blazer and jeans look.

Kim Kardashian enthusiastically wrote, "You did it!" in the comments section, hinting that her family was aware of interest in the big change.

Meanwhile, Kendall's stylist, Jenna Perry, spilled to Vogue that the reality star was "inspired by the '90s and Caroline Bessette-Kennedy," adding that it took two days for Kendall's signature brown roots to turn into a lighter shade.