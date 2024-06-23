Oh baby! These celebrity mamas have stylishly redefined maternity fashion

From Rihanna's "bad gal" style to Kourtney Kardashian's "Poosh" looks, these A-list mamas proved that you can still be a baddie with a baby bump!

By Elyse Johnson

Here are a few celebrity mamas who slayed the fashion game during their pregnancies!

Celebrity mamas like Kourtney Kardashian (l.) and Rihanna (r.) have changed maternity wear with their trendsetting looks during their pregnancies. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash & @badgalriri From crop tops to mini skirts, expecting mamas are no longer afraid to bear their bumps – and they have these celebrities to thank!

Whether it be a jumpsuit or bridal wear, the A-listers we've selected have shown that one can still be a fashionista even when welcoming babies. Simply put, these iconic moms have forever redefined maternity wear with their trendsetting fits. Here are three famous mamas who rocked their maternity style!

Rihanna

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's "Poosh" maternity style included bikinis, two-piece sets, and a lot of mesh. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy journey hasn't been an easy one, but the reality star kept her spirits high in true "Poosh" style. Kourt graciously documented her pregnancy with her son Rocky Barker where she also flaunted her growing bump in chic looks. The Lemme founder didn't shy away from bikinis, barbiecore, or her controversial two-piece fur fit. Since Kourt welcomed her son around Halloween, the expecting mama even got a little wicked with her maternity looks. Regardless of what her sister Kim Kardashian says, Kourt is definitely the most interesting Kar-Jenner to look at!

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber (r.) recently announced her first pregnancy with a dreamy look at her vow renewal ceremony with Justin Bieber (l). © Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber Expecting mama Hailey Bieber has a little ways to go before her little one arrives, yet she's already made her mark in maternity wear. The Rhodes founder sweetly announced her pregnancy with a look at her vow renewal ceremony with Justin Bieber. For the occasion, Hailey's bump was front-and-center in her white lace gown and matching veil. Since then, the model has offered fleeting looks at her growing bump in blazers and casual wear as the world patiently awaits for baby Bieber.