How to watch the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards

Los Angeles, California - The 2025 awards season is in full swing, and the stars of this year's hottest TV shows and movies will next head to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards to compete for the latest string of honors.

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will take over Hollywood Sunday, February 23. Here's how to stream the ceremony and catch all the action live! © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The SAG Awards, voted on by Hollywood actors themselves, are often viewed as key predictions for the all-important Academy Awards, which are slated for March 2.

But along with powerhouse films, the SAG Awards will also recognize the most acclaimed projects on the small screen.

2025 marks the second year that the SAG Awards will be streamed, making it easier than ever to tune into the star-studded affair.

Here's what you need to know to watch the 2025 SAG Awards live at home:



When: 8 PM ET on Sunday, February 23

8 PM ET on Sunday, February 23 Where: Netflix

This year's ceremony will be hosted by comedian and recent star of Netflix's Nobody Wants This, Kristen Bell. Among the stars set to present are Millie Bobby Brown, Harrison Ford, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Edward Norton, and Selena Gomez.