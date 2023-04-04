Did Emily Ratajkowski dish on her Harry Styles romance before their viral PDA?

Tokyo, Japan - After Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski broke the internet with their steamy PDA , it seems that the 31-year-old model may have already revealed when the pair started seeing each other!

EmRata appeared as a guest on the podcast Going Mental with Eileen Kelly on March 9, where she dished on her experience getting back into the dating world after her recent divorce.

She didn't mention the 29-year-old singer by name in the interview, but she confessed she's been seeing a "kind of great" guy post-split.

"I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different," Ratajkowski said.

The Gone Girl star also seemed to hint that she and her new beau first got together at least a month before the interview.

"But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone, and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh," she said during the episode.

The interview was released two weeks before she and the Watermelon Sugar singer were spotted locking lips in Tokyo, making their romance about two months old if she is indeed referring to Styles.

Speaking further about her new romance, Ratajkowski shared a bit more insight into why her rumored relationship with Styles is a welcome change from her past.