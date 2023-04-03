Harry Styles spotted out with rumored ex after Emily Ratajkowski PDA!

Tokyo, Japan - Harry Styles is sparking romance rumors once again - but not with Emily Ratajkowski!

Harry Styles (c) was spotted with his rumored ex Kiko Mizuhara (r) just hours after kissing Emily Ratajkowski. © Collage: Screnshot/Instagram/@emrata, Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Screenshot/Instagram/@i_am_kiko

At the end of March, the 29-year-old dominated headlines after he was caught kissing the 31-year-old model in Japan.

Shortly after the viral PDA moment took place, it seems Styles was out with model Kiko Mizuhara, who is rumored to be a former flame of his!

The Watermelon Sugar singer can be seen walking the streets of Tokyo with Mizuhara in footage from a security camera nearby that has surfaced online.

Styles rocked a pair of white angel wings in the video, while Mizuhara wore a neon pink wig and knee-high boots.

Per The Sun, the new video was taken around 6 AM on March 26, the same night Styles was seen kissing Ratajkowski!

Though the former One Direction star has been rumored to have dated Mizuhara, it looks like not everything is as it seems.