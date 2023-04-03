Harry Styles spotted out with rumored ex after Emily Ratajkowski PDA!
Tokyo, Japan - Harry Styles is sparking romance rumors once again - but not with Emily Ratajkowski!
At the end of March, the 29-year-old dominated headlines after he was caught kissing the 31-year-old model in Japan.
Shortly after the viral PDA moment took place, it seems Styles was out with model Kiko Mizuhara, who is rumored to be a former flame of his!
The Watermelon Sugar singer can be seen walking the streets of Tokyo with Mizuhara in footage from a security camera nearby that has surfaced online.
Styles rocked a pair of white angel wings in the video, while Mizuhara wore a neon pink wig and knee-high boots.
Per The Sun, the new video was taken around 6 AM on March 26, the same night Styles was seen kissing Ratajkowski!
Though the former One Direction star has been rumored to have dated Mizuhara, it looks like not everything is as it seems.
Is Harry Styles dating Kiko Mizuhara?
Styles and Mizuhara first ignited romance rumors when they followed each other on Instagram, but the Japanese model tweeted that she had "never met" the singer.
Just a month later, though, the pair were spotted celebrating Styles' birthday together, so fans were quick to speculate there was more to the story than Mizuhara claimed.
Though neither has confirmed any relationship speculation, a source told The Sun that "Harry and Kiko go back a long way, and he can totally be himself around her."
Given Styles' heavy PDA with Ratajkowksi mere hours before walking with Mizuhara, the two may be just friends after all.
Either way, Styles' rather chaotic love life sure has fans going into a frenzy!
Cover photo: Collage: Screnshot/Instagram/@emrata, Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Screenshot/Instagram/@i_am_kiko