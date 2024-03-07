Did Harry Styles fan fiction inspire Anne Hathaway's new rom-com?

Los Angeles, California - What does rocker Harry Styles have to do with the upcoming Anne Hathaway romantic comedy film The Idea of You? Here's everything you need to know!

What does rocker Harry Styles (r.) have to do with the upcoming Anne Hathaway (c.) and Nicholas Galitzine romantic comedy film The Idea of You? Here's everything you need to know! © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Prime Video & VALERIE MACON/AFP

Fan fic-inspired movies are no new thing. Take the culture-rocking Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and its start as a Twilight fan story, for instance.

The Idea of You wouldn't even be the first Harry Styles fan fic to be made into a film. The After books by Anna Todd – later adapted into a series of movies – originated as Wattpad fan fiction based on the Watermelon Sugar singer.

In The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway plays a 40-year-old LA-based single mom named Solène. Through an unlikely series of events, Solène falls head over heels in love with 24-year-old British boy band heartthrob August Moon, played by Nicholas Galitzine.

The key relationship of the film, which is directed by Michael Showalter of Wet Hot American Summer and The Eyes of Tammy Faye fame, bears a striking resemblance to that of the former One Direction member and his much-older ex, Olivia Wilde.

It's obvious to see that the actors cast for the lead roles also bear a striking physical resemblance to Styles and Wilde!

Still, The Idea of You's source material actually predates that romance, as it's based on a 2017 novel of the same name that became the "sleeper hit" of the 2020 quarantine, according to Vogue.