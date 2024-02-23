Harry Styles enters his uncle era as sister Gemma gives birth!

London, UK - Harry Styles has officially become an uncle as his older sister, Gemma, gives birth to her first child.

Harry Styles (c.) is now an uncle, per his sister Gemma's recent baby announcement! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/gemmastyles

The former One Direction star's 33-year-old sister kept her pregnancy a secret before announcing the birth of her daughter on Friday.

"Hello from maternity leave!" Gemma wrote via Instagram. "Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family."

The post featured a photo of the podcast host with her newborn in the hospital, as well as a snap with her long-time partner Michal Mlynowski.

"I know that this news can be difficult for many people, and I'm sending you lots of love," she added.

Harry did not interact publicly with the social media post, but with the 30-year-old pop star recently enjoying some downtime from his busy music career, he was likely able to spend time with his family and the adorable new addition.

Gemma showed her support for her little brother on the road last summer as she attended his Love on Tour show in London with their mom, Anne Twist.