Harry Styles helps fan with gender reveal at hometown Love on Tour show

London, UK - Harry Styles was up to his usual antics at his hometown Love on Tour shows, but the evenings were made even more memorable by some special guests and a pretty epic gender reveal!

Harry Styles got some support from his mom and sister at his London Love on Tour show, where he helped a pregnant fan with their gender reveal. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

It was a family affair at the 29-year-old's Wembley Stadium shows on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, as his mom, Anne Twist, attended both nights.

Anne shared some photos and videos from the concerts, where she sang along to her son's biggest hits and even posed for a snap with David Beckham, who appropriately rocked a pink boa for the evening.

"Never too old to get excited," she captioned one of the posts from the show.

Several fans also gave Anne friendship bracelets, a tradition that has become popular since the start of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

Also in attendance at night two was Harry's older sister, Gemma, who took to social media to share her love for the show as well.

"Good GRIEF this show is fun — so proud of you @harrystyles and what a privilege to see you experience this much joy doing what you love," she wrote.

When it came to his trademark crowd interactions, Harry spotted a fan with a sign asking him to reveal their baby's gender. Of course, the singer happily obliged!