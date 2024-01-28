Harry Styles and Taylor Russell keep romance rumors swirling with low-key date

London, UK - Harry Styles and his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell, have been spotted on another low-key date across the pond as the pop star continues to enjoy a break from music.

Harry Styles (l) was spotted out in London on Friday with his rumored girlfriend, actor Taylor Russell. © Collage: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int. & Bestimage

You know it is the same as it was!

The 29-year-old Grammy winner's rumored romance with Taylor continues as the pair were photographed enjoying a stroll in London on Friday, per PEOPLE.

The stars bundled up in matching black coats to beat the bitter winter cold.

While Harry has been keeping a pretty low profile in recent months, the 29-year-old Bones and All actor recently attended the star-studded Loewe Fall/Winter show during Paris Fashion Week.

Taylor rocked an oversized camel coat with a long, black scarf and matching leather boots for the presentation, which was also attended by the likes of Andrew Garfield, Matt Bomer, and Kit Connor.

Harry and Taylor were last spotted together on vacation in Anguilla earlier this month, where photos reassured fans that the former One Direction star's controversial buzzcut was on its way out.