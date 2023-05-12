Harry Styles unveils new look for final leg of Love of Tour

Horsens, Denmark - Harry Styles is changing things up as he bids farewell to Love on Tour .

On Friday, fans got their first look at the special changes for Harry Styles' final leg of Love on Tour. © Collage: IMAGO / ANP & PA Images

The 29-year-old is bringing his three-year concert series to a close in Europe this summer, and fans have gotten their first look at brand-new visuals and merch for the final leg of the tour.

On Friday, an exclusive new line of clothing, accessories, and more was unveiled, bearing a new design featuring an adorable set of houses playing music (a seeming nod to Styles' Grammy-winning third album, Harry's House).

Another limited-release design features the Love on Tour 2023 logo, with the last leg of cities listed on the back.

The latest looks are not currently available on the Watermelon Sugar singers' online store, as they are likely exclusive to the final venues as of right now.