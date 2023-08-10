Harry Styles gets cozy with Taylor Russell in London amid dating rumors

London, UK - Harry Styles and Taylor Russell appeared to confirm swirling romance rumors with a cozy outing in London.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell appeared to confirm dating rumors with a PDA-filled outing in London on Wednesday. © Collage: Kevin Winter & Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In photos obtained by Page Six, the 29-year-old singer was spotted embracing Russell at the National Theatre on Wednesday at the afterparty for her new play, The Effect.



The pair were all smiles in the photos, which also showed Styles introducing the 29-year-old Bones and All star to his long-time friend, James Corden.

A source told the outlet that the rumored couple "looked like they were holding hands."

Per fan-captured footage, Styles and Russells also spent time together in London on Thursday.

Last month, Russell showed her support for Styles at his final Love on Tour show, where she was spotted standing with members of his team.

The Canadian actor had previously attended his show in Vienna, with the duo also being seen strolling London together whiles she was still in rehearsals for The Effect.