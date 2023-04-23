Emily Ratajkowski speaks out over her viral PDA with Harry Styles

Los Angeles, California - Emily Ratajkowski recently opened up about her viral PDA sesh with Harry Styles , saying she "didn't expect" the kiss to go viral.

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were spotted kissing in Tokyo in March. © Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP, Theo Wargo & GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ever since footage of Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles smooching in Tokyo hit the internet, everyone's been wanting to know if the two celebs are becoming a real thing.



In an exclusive recent interview with Spanish Vogue, Ratajkowski (31) finally dished on the kiss.

"I didn’t expect this to happen, but I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don’t go to public restaurants," the My Body author said, according to a translation of an interview from the Spanish outlet.

"This is the first time in a long time that I've been in a dating phase," she added.