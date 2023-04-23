Emily Ratajkowski speaks out over her viral PDA with Harry Styles
Los Angeles, California - Emily Ratajkowski recently opened up about her viral PDA sesh with Harry Styles, saying she "didn't expect" the kiss to go viral.
Ever since footage of Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles smooching in Tokyo hit the internet, everyone's been wanting to know if the two celebs are becoming a real thing.
In an exclusive recent interview with Spanish Vogue, Ratajkowski (31) finally dished on the kiss.
"I didn’t expect this to happen, but I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don’t go to public restaurants," the My Body author said, according to a translation of an interview from the Spanish outlet.
"This is the first time in a long time that I've been in a dating phase," she added.
Emily Ratajkowski says it's "bizarre" to have everyone talking about her love life
Emily Ratajkowski is newly single and in the middle of her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard (36).
"I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship," she shared.
Ratajkowski confessed she finds it "bizarre" and not always easy to have the whole world "commenting" on her love life.
"The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life," she said.
The model went on to say that her life is "focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me."
Ratajkowski also told Spanish Vogue that the supposed feud between herself and Styles' ex Olivia Wilde isn't real, but didn't reveal if she and the former One Direction star are an item.
