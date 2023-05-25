Harry Styles gives hilarious dating advice in viral Love on Tour clip: "Dump him!"

Munich, Germany - Harry Styles gave his brutally honest take after a fan asked for advice about her cheating boyfriend.

Harry Styles politely encouraged a fan to break up with her cheating boyfriend as the crowd chanted "dump him." © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/cecilii1

21-year-old Cecilia Cavalcanti was in the audience at Love on Tour in Munich, Germany, on May 17 and took the opportunity to get some love-life wisdom from the 29-year-old singer.

Cavalcanti held a sign that read, "He cheated. Should I forgive him?

In a TikTok video shared by the fan, Styles took notice of the sign as the audience of 70,000 began to boo, encouraging her not to forgive her unfaithful partner.

Cavalcanti told the One Direction alum that her boyfriend, whose name is Flo, had said he was sorry, to which Styles made quite a face to show his skepticism.

She then revealed that she's been with Flo for over five years. Styles remarks that it's "unfortunate" Flo isn't in attendance, as he'd "have some questions" for him.

He went on to assure the concertgoers that while she should do "whatever makes you happy," she deserves someone "better" who treats her with respect.

Though Styles kept it cordial with his cautious advice, the fans behind him began a chorus of, "Dump him! Dump him!" He then told Cavalcanti, "The people have spoken!"