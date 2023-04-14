Is Harry Styles reuniting with One Direction?

Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles may be thriving in his solo music career, but is a reunion with his former One Direction bandmates in the works?

Fans of One Direction went into a frenzy after celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared a blind item about a potential band reunion. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old was a part of the British boy band for six years before their split in 2016.

The remaining 1D stans of the world have been in a frenzy ever since the celebrity gossip Instagram page DeuxMoi posted a blind item that alluded to a One Direction reunion on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"It's rumored that everyone's favorite boyband is reuniting in order to help send off this controversial tv host into his next adventure," the message, which was shared last month, read.

Unfortunately, it seems that no such reunion is in the cards.

On Thursday, the late-night program's official Twitter page dispelled the rumors with a simple post confirming the real plans for the show's finale.

"Nobody loves the boys more than us ... but this story just isn't true," the tweet said, continuing on to share that "an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale" is in store for viewers.

While an appearance on The Late Late Show is out of the question now, it's not the first time speculation about a One Direction reunion has arisen recently!