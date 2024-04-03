Harry Styles' hometown creates ultimate fan tour and calls for guides!

Holmes Chapel, UK - Harry Styles ' hometown is taking their connection to the music icon a step further. Who's ready to travel?

Harry Styles' hometown is honoring the pop icon with his own official walking tour! © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Screenshot/Instagram/@ela_elli & @iam.cpi

One thing's for sure: Harry's fanbase is as devoted as ever!

Harries – AKA fans of the 30-year-old artist – have been flocking to his quaint little hometown in England over the years, and to cater to the influx of fans, local leaders have created a free map showcasing all of Harry's favorite local haunts.

The tour takes fans on a journey through his past, including his old school, the bakery where he once worked (complete with a life-sized cut out of Harry), and even the Chinese restaurant he went to with Taylor Swift.

It even takes a stop where Harry had his first kiss, which was affectionately nicknamed "Harry's Wall."

Anticipating an even bigger surge in tourism, Holmes Chapel is launching a program to recruit passionate teenagers aged 16 and over to lead the tour, per The New York Post.

"The map resulted in an incredible year," said Peter Whiers, chairman of Holmes Chapel Partnership.