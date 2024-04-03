Harry Styles' hometown creates ultimate fan tour and calls for guides!
Holmes Chapel, UK - Harry Styles' hometown is taking their connection to the music icon a step further. Who's ready to travel?
One thing's for sure: Harry's fanbase is as devoted as ever!
Harries – AKA fans of the 30-year-old artist – have been flocking to his quaint little hometown in England over the years, and to cater to the influx of fans, local leaders have created a free map showcasing all of Harry's favorite local haunts.
The tour takes fans on a journey through his past, including his old school, the bakery where he once worked (complete with a life-sized cut out of Harry), and even the Chinese restaurant he went to with Taylor Swift.
It even takes a stop where Harry had his first kiss, which was affectionately nicknamed "Harry's Wall."
Anticipating an even bigger surge in tourism, Holmes Chapel is launching a program to recruit passionate teenagers aged 16 and over to lead the tour, per The New York Post.
"The map resulted in an incredible year," said Peter Whiers, chairman of Holmes Chapel Partnership.
Harry Styles' loyal fans are being summoned for tourism in England
Holmes Chapel is currently looking for tourism guides with a genuine love for the village's history and its connection to the As It Was singer.
Whiers confirmed the village aims to start official tours on Saturday mornings in June and weekdays in July, August, and September.
The town is holding a "half-day assessment session" on April 20 to recruit up to 16 teen guides.
"my calling in life has come to the surface," one fan immediately commented on X after hearing the news.
The walking map has boosted local businesses and attracted fans throughout the year, which is most likely the reason the town is taking steps to solidify itself as a must-visit destination for loyal Harries.
"and why am I not living in the uk for this," another fan wrote.
Could it be you?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Screenshot/Instagram/@ela_elli & @iam.cpi