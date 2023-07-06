Harry Styles invites Ukrainian refugees to Love on Tour in Poland

Warsaw, Poland - At his recent Love on Tour concert, Harry Styles invited three refugees from Ukraine to enjoy the show as he offered his support with a sweet gesture.

The 29-year-old took the stage at PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, where Ukrainian refugee Maryna, her 13-year-old daughter Daria, and friend Daria Kathina, were granted a special invitation from the Grammy winner.

The trio, who are among over six million Ukrainians forced to abandon their homes in search of safety from the war, have been given significant assistance from the International Rescue Committee (IRC), who also helped in arranging the concert invite.

"Since being forced to leave our home in Ukraine last year, it's been a challenge adjusting to life in a new country – especially for my daughter, Daria, and my 10-year-old son," Maryna said, per Variety.

"I"m so grateful to Harry Styles and the IRC, which has supported me to pursue my dream career in Poland, for giving us the chance to forget our worries for a night and sing and dance at the concert."

During the show, Styles took a Ukrainian flag from a fan and began to wave it down the stage before attaching it to his microphone stand as he sang Sign of the Times.