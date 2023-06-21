Harry Styles halts Cardiff concert to help pregnant fan in latest viral moments

Cardiff, UK - Harry Styles was up to his usual charismatic antics during his Love on Tour show in Cardiff, where he made a special gesture to help out a pregnant fan.

Harry Styles offered to "stall" his Cardiff concert to allow a pregnant fan to run to the bathroom without missing a song. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/daydreamingnic

The 29-year-old was performing at Principality Stadium on Tuesday night when two concertgoers tossed a cup on stage that read, "Name our baby," per a now-viral TikTok.

In true Harry fashion, he didn't hesitate to chat with the expecting couple, but first, he offered some help to the pregnant fan, whose name is Sian.

"I think we all agree that it's important that Sian goes for a wee, don't we?" Styles said.

To let Sian hit the bathroom without missing anything, he told the crowd, "Do you know what I'm gonna do this one time? You go for a wee; I'm gonna stall."

And stall he did, as the Watermelon Sugar artist passed the time chatting with a fan about her recent vehicle inspection before hilariously grunting, "Where is Sian?"

Thankfully, she swiftly returned (certainly not missing much in the meantime), and Sian revealed they had a few name ideas picked out already for Styles to pick from - Stevie or Harley for a girl and Rafe or Caleb for a boy.

The former One Direction star enlisted the help of the crowd, asking the audience to cheer for the names they preferred, with Caleb and Stevie emerging victorious.

But that wasn't the only viral moment from the evening, as Harries are also buzzing over a flirty interaction between the singer and a fan!