Harry Styles shouted out by ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde seven months after split

Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde may have split several months ago, but the pop star's ex is still keeping a piece of him around.

Olivia Wilde wore a t-shirt seemingly belonging to ex Harry Styles while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover Images

"There's a piece of you in how I dress..."

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old filmmaker was spotted in Los Angeles rocking a t-shirt many believe belongs to her 29-year-old former flame.

While running errands, Olivia wore a shirt bearing a circular logo that read Space Fruity Records.

The rare tee, which promotes the record label created by the owners of a record store called fRUITYSPACE in Beijing, was first worn by Harry in 2019.

With the shirt being so hard to find, many fans believe Olivia snagged it from her ex, whom she split from last November after two years together.

Though the shirt could be a coincidence, eagle-eyed fans have noted that the Booksmart director has been supporting Harry and his tour via social media in recent weeks.