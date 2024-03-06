Is Harry Styles planning to propose to Taylor Russell?

London, UK - Harry Styles is reportedly ready to take a major step in his personal life amid his rumored romance with actor Taylor Russell!

Harry Styles (l.) is reportedly considering getting married and starting a family with his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell. © Collage: REUTERS & Adrian DENNIS / AFP

The 30-year-old pop star may have only first sparked dating rumors with Taylor last summer, but it looks like this love story may be the real deal.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail revealed that a source close to Harry confirmed he's "ready for the next chapter" after his recent birthday.



"Harry feels as if he has lived ten lifetimes already, but one thing is certain – his 30s will be nothing like his 20s," the insider said. "He has experienced all the fame anyone could ever want."

Since wrapping up his Love on Tour concert series in July 2023, Harry has stepped out of the limelight and focused on his personal life, which has seemingly led him to discover new goals.

"He is in love with Taylor. He wants a family with her, and this is the next phase of his life," the source added.