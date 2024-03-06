Is Harry Styles planning to propose to Taylor Russell?
London, UK - Harry Styles is reportedly ready to take a major step in his personal life amid his rumored romance with actor Taylor Russell!
The 30-year-old pop star may have only first sparked dating rumors with Taylor last summer, but it looks like this love story may be the real deal.
On Wednesday, the Daily Mail revealed that a source close to Harry confirmed he's "ready for the next chapter" after his recent birthday.
"Harry feels as if he has lived ten lifetimes already, but one thing is certain – his 30s will be nothing like his 20s," the insider said. "He has experienced all the fame anyone could ever want."
Since wrapping up his Love on Tour concert series in July 2023, Harry has stepped out of the limelight and focused on his personal life, which has seemingly led him to discover new goals.
"He is in love with Taylor. He wants a family with her, and this is the next phase of his life," the source added.
When will Harry Styles return to music?
Though fans are still clamoring for any updates on his career, the insider confirmed the former One Direction star is taking his time when it comes to figuring out his next professional steps.
"Harry no longer needs to prove himself, and he is finally going to take some time to reap the rewards of his success," the informant said.
The Grammy winner hasn't provided a timeline for his return to music or acting, but he has assured fans that he'll be back "when the time is right."
In the meantime, Harry has spent much of his downtime with Taylor as she gears up for his next move.
The two have not specified the status of their relationship, but months' worth of PDA-filled outings have all but confirmed that they're an item.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & Adrian DENNIS / AFP