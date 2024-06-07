Will Harry Styles rekindle romance with Olivia Wilde after his recent split?

Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles has still got a hunky hold over actor Olivia Wilde, and, though the two haven't been romantically linked since their November 2022 breakup , she would allegedly still "drop everything" for him.

Olivia Wilde (r.) is said to be hoping that Harry Styles will want to rekindle their romance following his recent split. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & Etienne LAURENT / AFP

After calling it quits with Taylor Russell, the age gap love story eerily similar to Anne Hathaway's recent rom-com The Idea of You is back in the headlines.



An inside source told Life & Style on Thursday that Olivia Wilde is hoping for a second chance with the Watermelon Sugar artist, whom she previously dated for almost two years.



"For Olivia, nobody came close to Harry," the insider told the outlet.

"They're in touch here and there, and Olivia swears they still have a spark," the source said, adding that the 40-year-old hasn't yet contacted Harry since his split from Taylor last month.

"She's playing it cool and waiting for him to make the first move – but she'd drop everything to meet up with him," they said.