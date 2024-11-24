Zayn Malik honors Liam Payne during first concert since his passing: "Love you bro"

Leeds, UK - Singer Zayn Malik closed out his first concert after Liam Payne 's tragic passing by honoring his late bandmate.

Zayn Malik (c.) paid tribute to his late bandmate Liam Payne (second from l.) during his first concert after postponing his tour following Payne's tragic passing. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

Fans were moved to tears when the Pillow Talk hitmaker ended his first show amid his Stairway to the Sky Tour with a touching tribute to the One Direction star.

Per fan footage, after Zayn played his second-to-last song, a message appeared on the screen that read, "Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro," set to his track, Stardust.

The emotional tribute comes three days after Zayn and his former bandmates – Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson – attended Liam's funeral in London.

The Room Under the Stairs artist rescheduled dates for his tour after the late singer's tragic death on October 16.

Zayn announced the postponement via Instagram, writing, "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."