Has Amber Heard quit Hollywood for good?

Bye-bye, Hollywood? Amber Heard has apparently bid adieu to the United States and Hollywood following her explosive defamation trial against Johnny Depp. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/amberheard

On Thursday, the Daily Mail journalist Alison Boshoff reported that the 37-year-old Aquaman actor has apparently quit Hollywood and moved to Madrid, Spain, with her daughter Oonagh.

"I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh," the report said.

According to the journalist, who is also a friend of Heard's, "she's bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise."

The DC alum first relocated to Spain in the summer of 2022 following the conclusion of the bombshell court battle where Depp was declared the victor.

Heard is set to reprise her role as Mera in the DCEU sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, squashing rumors that her role had been scrapped due to the scrutiny of the trial.

Still, Boshoff noted that that the star may return to Hollywood one day.