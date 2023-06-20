Have Avril Lavigne and Tyga called it quits?

Los Angeles, California - Things just got complicated again for punk-pop singer Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga, who have reportedly called their unexpected romance off!

Avril Lavigne (r) and Tyga have reportedly called it quits after three months of dating. © Collage: GONZALO MARROQUIN & VALERIE MACON/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After three months of dating, the 38-year-old rocker and the 33-year-old hip-hop star have split, according to TMZ.

Per insiders close to the situation, Avril and Tyga went their separate ways a few weeks ago, and the break-up was a "mutual" decision.

Furthermore, the sources dished that the artists are still friends, and there are "no hard feelings" between the two.

The pair first sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were spotted displaying PDA after grabbing dinner at Nobu.

Days later, it was confirmed that the Sk8er Boi singer broke off her engagement with her then-fiancé Mod Sun, reportedly unbeknownst to the Perfectly Imperfect singer.