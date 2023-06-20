Have Avril Lavigne and Tyga called it quits?
Los Angeles, California - Things just got complicated again for punk-pop singer Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga, who have reportedly called their unexpected romance off!
After three months of dating, the 38-year-old rocker and the 33-year-old hip-hop star have split, according to TMZ.
Per insiders close to the situation, Avril and Tyga went their separate ways a few weeks ago, and the break-up was a "mutual" decision.
Furthermore, the sources dished that the artists are still friends, and there are "no hard feelings" between the two.
The pair first sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were spotted displaying PDA after grabbing dinner at Nobu.
Days later, it was confirmed that the Sk8er Boi singer broke off her engagement with her then-fiancé Mod Sun, reportedly unbeknownst to the Perfectly Imperfect singer.
What's next for Avril Lavigne after her recent break-ups?
A rep for the 35-year-old multi-hyphenate artist, whose real name is Derek Smith, told People that he and Avril "were together and engaged" when the former Four Letter Lie member left for his tour.
It's unclear if the former betrothed couple is on good terms, but Mod was said to be "devastated" after the split, per TMZ.
As for Avril, the Complicated artist recently finished up her Love Sux Tour. Only time will tell what the pop crooner will do next!
Cover photo: Collage: GONZALO MARROQUIN & VALERIE MACON/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP