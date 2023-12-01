Taylor Swift's publicist hits back at Joe Alwyn marriage claims

New York, New York - Taylor Swift 's publicist jumped into action in a rare move to shut down rumors of her supposed marriage ceremony with ex Joe Alwyn .

Taylor Swift's publicist has shut down rumors that the pop star had a wedding ceremony with ex Joe Alwyn before their spilt in April. © Collage: IMAGO / Latin America News Agency & agefotostock

On Thursday, Tree Paine, the 33-year-old pop star's long-time publicist, clapped back at celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi after the account doubled down on blind items claiming that Taylor and Joe had a marriage ceremony of sorts.

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Tree wrote via X. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post."

"It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

Taylor and Joe, who dated for six years before their split this April, faced frequent rumors of an engagement or even a secret wedding. The speculation re-emerged this week following the streaming release of You're Losing Me, a track purportedly written about Joe that features the lyrics, "And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser."

While the Anti-Hero artist had been candid about battling "weird rumors" over the course of the relationship, the lyric was the first time she hinted at significant issues around marriage.

In response to Tree's clap-back, DeuxMoi reshared the statement and apologized to Taylor but added, "Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words."

Despite the attempt at an apology to the Grammy winner, DeuxMoi has continued to spread further unverified claims about Taylor's private life.