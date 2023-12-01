Taylor Swift's publicist hits back at Joe Alwyn marriage claims
New York, New York - Taylor Swift's publicist jumped into action in a rare move to shut down rumors of her supposed marriage ceremony with ex Joe Alwyn.
On Thursday, Tree Paine, the 33-year-old pop star's long-time publicist, clapped back at celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi after the account doubled down on blind items claiming that Taylor and Joe had a marriage ceremony of sorts.
"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Tree wrote via X. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post."
"It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."
Taylor and Joe, who dated for six years before their split this April, faced frequent rumors of an engagement or even a secret wedding. The speculation re-emerged this week following the streaming release of You're Losing Me, a track purportedly written about Joe that features the lyrics, "And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser."
While the Anti-Hero artist had been candid about battling "weird rumors" over the course of the relationship, the lyric was the first time she hinted at significant issues around marriage.
In response to Tree's clap-back, DeuxMoi reshared the statement and apologized to Taylor but added, "Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words."
Despite the attempt at an apology to the Grammy winner, DeuxMoi has continued to spread further unverified claims about Taylor's private life.
DeuxMoi slammed for spreading unverified stories about Taylor Swift's personal life
In another Instagram story shared by DeuxMoi on Thursday, an anonymous message theorized that Tree's decision to respond to the marriage rumors now was connected to a new engagement between Taylor and her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Just a day prior, the woman behind the page stopped by On Air with Ryan Seacrest, where she continued to spread claims of an impending proposal.
Swifties have since bashed the gossip site, especially after the continued spreading of unverified claims that have evidently hurt the singer.
Some fans noted that DeuxMoi had recently posted a different blind item from an anonymous source speculating that You're Losing Me had been about a miscarriage Taylor had suffered in 2021.
"don't really know why deuxmoi thought it was appropriate to post speculation about a miscarriage like there's 'gossip' and then there's harmful and painful events in someone's life that may or may not be true but still should not be talked about in such a blasé way," one fan wrote.
While Swifties are widely known for their love of dissecting Easter eggs in her music career, the tendency of some fans to search for hints about her personal life has stirred significant controversy for crossing a clear boundary for Taylor.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Latin America News Agency & agefotostock