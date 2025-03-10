Is Blake Lively also feuding with Anna Kendrick amid Justin Baldoni battle?

Austin, Texas - Has Blake Lively 's legal drama with Justin Baldoni trickled into her work relationship with her latest co- star Anna Kendrick?

Is Blake Lively (r.) also feuding with her A Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick (l.) amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni? © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Fans couldn't help but speculate that there's a "rift" between Lively and Kendrick due to their awkward interactions at the Another Simple Favor premiere during the 2025 SXSW.

The Gossip Girl alum and the Trolls star each gave very short responses when they were asked how it was to work with one another again.

This, plus the ladies' choice to walk the red carpet separately and Kendrick's visible discomfort during her Q&A chat with Lively has heightened talk that the costars are also feuding!

The sequel's director Paul Feig addressed the gossip after a YouTuber alleged on X that the 37-year-old was "terrified to walk the carpet" and the Pitch Perfect star "never wants to work with Lively again."