Is Blake Lively also feuding with Anna Kendrick amid Justin Baldoni battle?
Austin, Texas - Has Blake Lively's legal drama with Justin Baldoni trickled into her work relationship with her latest co-star Anna Kendrick?
Fans couldn't help but speculate that there's a "rift" between Lively and Kendrick due to their awkward interactions at the Another Simple Favor premiere during the 2025 SXSW.
The Gossip Girl alum and the Trolls star each gave very short responses when they were asked how it was to work with one another again.
This, plus the ladies' choice to walk the red carpet separately and Kendrick's visible discomfort during her Q&A chat with Lively has heightened talk that the costars are also feuding!
The sequel's director Paul Feig addressed the gossip after a YouTuber alleged on X that the 37-year-old was "terrified to walk the carpet" and the Pitch Perfect star "never wants to work with Lively again."
Is Blake Lively's reputation damaged over the Justin Baldoni drama?
Feig, who was also present during Lively and Kendrick's Q&A session, simply tweeted, "Um...you're wrong."
The daughter of Ernie Lively has been keeping her public appearances limited amid her on-going legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star.
The fiery feud has led to assumptions that Lively is also on the outs with one of her longtime besties, Taylor Swift, who may be subpoenaed to be questioned in Lively and Baldoni's pending trial.
Cover photo: Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP