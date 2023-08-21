Is Kid Rock drinking Bud Light again? The internet investigates

Nashville, Tennessee - Social media has been going crazy over a photo that supposedly showed Kid Rock sipping on a Bud Light, but is the musician a victim of a photoshop stunt?

Photos of musician Kid Rock enjoying a Bud Light have broken the internet, as they were taken months after he called to boycott the product. © Collage: Rob Carr & Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, TMZ shared photos that appear to show Kid Rock enjoying a Bud Light while he watched a Colt Ford show in Nashville last Thursday.

Though the outlet claims the photos are legit, the pics have sparked a debate on social media – as some right-wingers have now labeled the singer as a traitor, while others made wild excuses for him.

Back in April, transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram enjoying a can of Bud Light that featured her face on it, sent as a gift from the company to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her transition.

The video ignited massive backlash from anti-LGBTQ crusaders, most notably Kid Rock, who posted a video of himself shooting cases of the beer with a semi-automatic rifle. The beer's parent company Anheuser-Busch suffered heavy loses over a boycott that followed.

The new TMZ photos, if authentic, seem to capture an incredible level of hypocrisy from someone who was the movement's most prominent voice and Bud Light's seething critic. The musician drinking the beer just months later predictably struck a nerve in social media users on both sides of the aisle who slammed him for going back to a product he publically shamed.

But other users haven't been so quick to judge Kid Rock, as they claim the photos may have been digitally altered.