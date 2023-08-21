Is Kid Rock drinking Bud Light again? The internet investigates
Nashville, Tennessee - Social media has been going crazy over a photo that supposedly showed Kid Rock sipping on a Bud Light, but is the musician a victim of a photoshop stunt?
Over the weekend, TMZ shared photos that appear to show Kid Rock enjoying a Bud Light while he watched a Colt Ford show in Nashville last Thursday.
Though the outlet claims the photos are legit, the pics have sparked a debate on social media – as some right-wingers have now labeled the singer as a traitor, while others made wild excuses for him.
Back in April, transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram enjoying a can of Bud Light that featured her face on it, sent as a gift from the company to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her transition.
The video ignited massive backlash from anti-LGBTQ crusaders, most notably Kid Rock, who posted a video of himself shooting cases of the beer with a semi-automatic rifle. The beer's parent company Anheuser-Busch suffered heavy loses over a boycott that followed.
The new TMZ photos, if authentic, seem to capture an incredible level of hypocrisy from someone who was the movement's most prominent voice and Bud Light's seething critic. The musician drinking the beer just months later predictably struck a nerve in social media users on both sides of the aisle who slammed him for going back to a product he publically shamed.
But other users haven't been so quick to judge Kid Rock, as they claim the photos may have been digitally altered.
Kid Rock: a phony, or a victim of photoshop?
On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, user 1mZer0Cool shared a series of photos which they claimed proves that TMZ's photos were edited in some way.
"Actually he was drinking a Coors Light can," the user stated. "This [is] a lie; someone altered it."
Other users were quick to point out that there were several different pictures taken from different angles, and the accuser may have even edited TMZ's photos to make their conspiracy theory work.
"That you put this much thought into this is truly respectable," another user shared. "Yes your hero has gone woke, but if this helps you sleep at night then good for you."
Some fans have come to Kid's defense, including one that posted, "I will ALWAYS stand with Kid Rock!"
"If you've already had many non-woke beers, it is easy to be tricked into drinking a woke Bud Light by accident," the loyal fan argued. "Give Kid a break. He's fighting hard for our freedom!"
Kid Rock has yet to publicly comment on the controversy, or clear up what brewski he was sipping.
Cover photo: Collage: Rob Carr & Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP