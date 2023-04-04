Lady Gaga shakes up New York while filming the new Joker!
New York, New York - Filming of the sequel to the hit movie Joker is heating up. And while it's giving fans a dose of déjà vu, it's giving some local New Yorkers a headache.
The cast and crew for Joker: Folie à Deux has landed in New York City, and it looks like fans are flocking to take it in.
According to tweets from fans and reports, Lady Gaga, who is playing the role of Harley Quinn in the musical sequel, has been seen singing and dancing down the steep steps of a street in the Bronx. The alleyway on West 167 Street has become infamous since the first Joker film debuted in 2019, when title star Joaquin Phoenix danced down them.
Since Gaga landed for the new movie's Big Apple filming portion, fans have shown up in droves to get a glimpse, much to the annoyance of neighbors who have had to squeeze through crowded streets and take detours because of sidewalks packed with onlookers.
In some videos shared by fans, Gaga can be heard singing loudly and flailing down the stairs in dramatic style, which has only added to the film's hype.
What is the movie Joker 2 about?
The 37-year-old pop star has made a big splash onscreen in movies like House of Gucci and A Star is Born. But perhaps Joker: Folie à Deux will be her award-winning acting turn.
She most recently took a break from filming to perform at the Oscars last month, where she sang a stripped down version of her nominated song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick (2022). It was apparently unclear until shortly before the awards show if her Joker filming schedule would allow her to attend.
Joker: Folie à Deux, like the original Joker, will be directed by Todd Phillips. It is expected to be just as detached from the rest of the DC Universe and similarly realistic and dark.
According to initial speculation, the plot will be based on the DC's original comic series, in which the Joker met and fell in love with Harley Quinn in a psychiatric ward.
Also in the cast are Brendan Gleeson (from The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (from Being John Malkovich), among others.
Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters in October 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@RIPclub27