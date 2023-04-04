Lady Gaga shakes up New York while filming the new Joker!

New York, New York - Filming of the sequel to the hit movie Joker is heating up. And while it's giving fans a dose of déjà vu, it's giving some local New Yorkers a headache.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn during the filming of Joker: Folie à Deux. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The cast and crew for Joker: Folie à Deux has landed in New York City, and it looks like fans are flocking to take it in.

According to tweets from fans and reports, Lady Gaga, who is playing the role of Harley Quinn in the musical sequel, has been seen singing and dancing down the steep steps of a street in the Bronx. The alleyway on West 167 Street has become infamous since the first Joker film debuted in 2019, when title star Joaquin Phoenix danced down them.

Since Gaga landed for the new movie's Big Apple filming portion, fans have shown up in droves to get a glimpse, much to the annoyance of neighbors who have had to squeeze through crowded streets and take detours because of sidewalks packed with onlookers.

In some videos shared by fans, Gaga can be heard singing loudly and flailing down the stairs in dramatic style, which has only added to the film's hype.